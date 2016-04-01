What These Videos Have in Common
Most of these videos share a few things in common that make them great. Here are our best practices across videos:
- Authenticity wins: When we say authenticity, we mean that the video seems more like something an employee put together than something a marketing executive produced. You know it when you see it.
- Humor drives engagement: The best culture videos are hilariously engaging. While deeper content around specific jobs (what does an engineer do at your company?) is important to have as part of the overall talent brand, the 90 second culture video needs to resonate with anyone interested in your company and therefore needs to invoke emotion (usually laughter).
- The good and the bad: Effective company culture videos share what's good about a company, and what's bad. You want the wrong people to opt out of applying for a job just as bad as you want the right ones to opt in.
- Mission: Why this company exists and the impact it has on the world around us is very much a part of the fabric of culture, and so needs to be in these videos.
- Employee value propositions: The best culture videos understand why employees work at the company, and then convey those key messages in a way that doesn't sound overly corporate.
- What's actually different: Lots of companies say they're "innovative" or "collegial." The best talent brands have differentiated messaging, that is also true once someone starts working at the company.
- Real people: This is related to authenticity. We know that people trust employees more than companies (let alone actors).
About this project
We are obsessed with sharing culture through authentic employee stories so that companies can thrive by hiring the right people.
While our recruitment marketing software captures lots of individual employee stories via text/video, we also think it's pretty awesome when a company gets creative and puts together a production quality culture video - especially one that makes us laugh.
While there are many generic videos out there, we wanted to celebrate the best culture videos that are a joy to watch and actually accomplish the goal of sharing something unique about the culture of a company.
We hope you enjoy the site. If you have a video you'd like to add, please send us an email.